Sask. government says it will publish expense reports 4 times a year instead of twice

The Saskatchewan government will begin publishing ministerial expense reports on a quarterly basis, it announced on Monday.

The announcement was met with skepticism from the Opposition NDP, who had been sparring publicly with the government over its attempts to learn about expenses through freedom of information requests.

"We've been asking for this information. They've told us that it's going to cost us thousands of dollars to access it," Meili told reporters on Monday.

"Will they now waive those FOI fees and release the information to date or are they going to hide that until somewhere down the road past the 2020 election?"

The government says it will begin publishing the reports in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which begins April 1. That means the public could have access to the reports some time in the summer.

The government currently posts expense reports for travel in and out of province but only twice per year. That output will be doubled and will be posted here.

"While we have previously taken steps to decrease travel costs and increase transparency, we feel it is necessary to continue these efforts to ensure the public knows how tax dollars are being spent by government ministers as they travel across the province," Moe said in a press release.

The quarterly proactive disclosure of in-province ministerial travel and expense reports will include monthly reports consisting of the following information: