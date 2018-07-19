Sask. government says 2017-18 deficit was $303M

Saskatchewan's government says it ended up with a $303-million deficit in the last fiscal year, much lower than the prediction of $696-million deficit made before that year began.

On Thursday, the province released its year-end actuals for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The government says figures show 2017-18 closed with $14.02 billion in revenue and $14.32 billion in expenses.

When the 2018-19 fiscal year began this spring, the government forecasted a $365 million deficit.

In a statement, Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said the province's plan to return to balance by 2020 remains on track.

The government said expenses were down in 2017-18, partially because fewer insurance claims were filed than initially anticipated.

At the same time, it says revenue was lower than expected for the year, which it attributed to a decrease in tax revenues and federal transfers. However, it said this was offset by factors like higher non-renewable resource revenues and higher income from government business entities.

More to come.