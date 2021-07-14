Sask. announces more insurance supports for farmers battling drought

The Saskatchewan government has announced additional support for producers experiencing a difficult summer and potential losses due to drought conditions.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Agriculture Minister David Marit said his government is looking at "all the options available" to help farmers.

Marit said the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) is working with producers to ensure damaged crops intended for harvest can be put to alternative uses such as silage, baling or grazing.

SCIC will also be doubling the low yield appraisal threshold values for customers who salvage their cereal or pulse crops as feed.

"We encourage grain producers to work with neighbouring livestock producers to make feed available," Marit said.

The province also said it made a formal request to Ottawa to designate all of Saskatchewan as eligible for the Livestock Tax Deferral program, to help producers who may need to liquidate some of their herd due to feed or water shortages.

The province's announcement comes following a call for help echoed by the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities and the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan NDP was calling on the government to extend the enrolment period for AgriStability and improve payment levels from 70 to 80 per cent, but Marit said the support announced is "about what is needed today."