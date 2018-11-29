Sask. government predicts $348M deficit; less than previously predicted

The provincial government is heading toward a $348.3-million deficit for the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, which $17-million less than what it initially predicted.

In a release, the government said the deficit is less than predicted in part because of modest improvements to the economic activity in the province and higher forecast revenues.

The government said it saw a $138.1 million spike in revenue due to higher resource revenue, net income from its businesses and federal transfers.

Despite this increase, a higher projected expense is also forecast, up $121.1 million from budget day. That's due to an increase in money spent on pensions, child and family services, health services and forest-fire operations.

