Sask. government reaches new deals with health-care unions
SEIU-West got its new CBA last Friday, Sask. Union of Nurses announced new deal Monday
Unions representing tens of thousands of Saskatchewan health-care workers have agreed to new tentative collective agreements.
The Service Employees' International Union West (SEIU-West), , which represents 11,500 health-care workers including including those in long-term care, and the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) reached a new four-year CBA on Nov. 20. The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN), which represents more than 10,000 registered nurses, and SAHO reached a new deal earlier Monday.
"I am certain registered nurses will welcome this good news – especially during these unprecedented times," SUN president Tracy Zambory said in a news release.
"This tentative agreement will no doubt be a huge weight off the shoulders of registered nurses, providing them with much-needed stability and security in the face of a global pandemic."
In separate news releases, Health Minister Paul Merriman said he was pleased that the negotiations have created further stability in Saskatchewan's health-care system, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details from each agreement will be released later.
The news comes months after SEIU-West threatened job action if conditions at care homes didn't improve.
Workers in the former Saskatoon, Five Hills, Heartland and Cypress Hills Health Regions had been without a contract for three years and, according to a letter to the province in June, talks between the union and SAHO had broken off on May 22.
