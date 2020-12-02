Sask. government apologizes for using photo of gay couple in social media posts about HIV

The Saskatchewan government has apologized after using a photo of a gay couple in social media posts about rising HIV numbers in the province.

The posts, which were shared on the provincial government's Twitter and Facebook feeds on Tuesday, said HIV is treatable and urged people to "get tested."

On Wednesday morning it was deleted and an apology was posted to the same social media accounts.

"Yesterday in marking World AIDS Day, Government of Saskatchewan social media pages used a photo that stigmatized HIV/AIDS and those that live with the disease," said the statement.

"The photo has been deleted, and we unreservedly apologize."

In 2019, injection drug use was the most common risk factor for HIV transmission in Saskatchewan, accounting for 67 per cent of cases. In sixteen per cent of cases the primary exposure risk was heterosexual sex, and in nine per cent of cases the risk factor was in men who have sex with men.

Two per cent of new cases had no identified risks.

New diagnoses of HIV in Saskatchewan jumped 27 per cent in 2019, to 213 cases up from 168 in 2018. Early data show at least 118 newly diagnosed HIV cases in 2020.

In 2017, Saskatchewan had the highest rate of HIV in Canada.