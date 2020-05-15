Golfers happy to hit the links on 1st day of reopening for Sask. courses

Saskatchewan golf courses were permitted to reopen Friday, as part of the first phase of the province's reopening plan. Golfers eagerly packed their clubs and took to the courses.

Club and course operators, as well as golfers, have to follow a strict set of physical distancing and sanitation rules, outlined in the province's multi-phase plan to allow businesses and services closed during the coronavirus pandemic to reopen.

But those rules didn't get in the way of the enthusiasm on Friday.

"I'm really excited," said golfer Michael Inglis, a Regina resident.

"We've got some beautiful weather finally. And it's nice to just get out and not stay in the house and be quarantined. I'm loving it. It'll be great to see friends as well."

Gus Vogelsang, head professional at the Murray Golf Course in Regina, says he is busier than ever and fielding constant phone calls to the golf course — answering questions about the new rules, taking virtual payments and booking tee times.

Now, the course is completely booked for the May long weekend, says Vogelsang.

"It was a lot of work ... a lot of protocol that we had to make sure that we held up to. And you never know what to expect," he said.

"Now [the golfers are] outside playing a sport that they love and they're very happy. Everything is going very, very well. Nobody has come in and said, 'I don't agree with this,' or 'I don't want to have to do that.' Everyone's just been awesome."

Excited golfers maintain a distance from each other at Murray Golf Course's driving range in Regina. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

As per the provincial rules, those hoping to golf must book a tee time in advance and pay ahead online or by phone. Walk-up players will be turned away.

To reduce the number of surfaces people touch, flags must remain in place on the course and cups are elevated, so the ball does not drop into the hole. Golfers know their play is finished when the ball makes contact with the cup.

"I think with the cup up ... that's going to help my game a little bit. It might give me an advantage and I might be able to win a hole or two against some of these guys," Inglis said.

He says he's happy to follow all the regulations, as long as it means he can golf.

"It'll be a tad bit different, but I'm still gonna be alone in the woods trying to find my ball."

Now that the province is gradually reopening, some of the golfers at Murray wondered if Saskatchewan residents will continue to be as compliant with physical distancing measures as they have been throughout the pandemic.

But they say they feel safe with the province's regulations for golf courses.

"I just want to see people enjoying themselves and getting back to this great game," said Vogelsang.

"You can social distance out there. There's lots and lots of space."