Sask. wildlife rescuer recounts 'little miracle' of reuniting mates, giving them goslings

It has tragedy, romance and a happy ending.

Volunteers at Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre have reunited a pair of separated Canada geese and gave orphaned goslings a set of parents.

It began with four Canada goose eggs being brought to the centre by a woman who spotted a nest submerged in water during heavy rain, in late May.

A little more than a month later, the centre fielded a different call —​ this time about a family of geese covered in oil near the Co-op Refinery in Regina.

The story of the oil-covered geese

Salthaven's rehabilitation director Megan Lawrence said workers grabbed the mother goose and her five goslings who were covered in oil, but her mate was more elusive and was left behind.

Work started to clean up mom, but the the goslings did not survive.

Pictured is one of the four goslings who hatched at Salthaven West after it was rescued from a nest that had been submerged in water. (Supplied/Salthaven West)

After that, she said, the goose was lethargic and reluctant to eat, which workers interpreted as sadness for the loss of her family.

Weeks later a call came in from the refinery—the father goose, still covered in oil, had been found.

Because he had oil in his feathers and his mate was clean, Lawrence said, the pair were kept in separate pens next to one another.

Lovers reunited

"They both perked up the moment that they saw each other," she said.

The four goslings hatched and grew under the care of Salthaven West. The female waddled over to her mate and the two began to talk.

"It was very special. It's one of the greatest things I've ever seen. A little miracle," Lawrence said.

Once clean, the lover were finally together again.

"They snuggled up to each other right away. They spent time together. They were always always beside each other after that," said Lawrence.

Meanwhile, the four eggs that had been brought to the centre had hatched.

Geese become a little family

Volunteers had four goslings with no parents and a pair of adult geese who had lost their children—so they decided to make a match.

The new family of six spends time together at Salthaven West. The centre's rehabilitation director says it's the first time they raised a family made up of orphaned babies and parents who lost young in captivity.

"It's better for baby animals to be raised by their own kind so we were happy to put the little family together," Lawrence said.

The match worked and one day in August, they were released into AE Wilson park where another flock of geese were gathered.

Rescuer says goodbye

"The parents walked right out into the water and started calling for the babies who kind of remained on shore, not really sure what to do. After about 10 minutes or so, the babies followed the parents out in the water and they all swam away with the flock," Lawrence said.

She figures by now the geese are practicing for their migration south.

Lawrence is often asked if it is sad to see the animals,whom she calls patients, leave the nest.

Just the opposite, she says.

They are meant to fly away home.