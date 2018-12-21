Freezing rain making highways slick across parts of Saskatchewan

Drivers headed out on the highways and some roads Friday morning should take caution as Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan.

As of 7:30 a.m. CST, warnings were in place for areas including Regina, Fort Qu'Appelle, Humboldt, Yorkton and Moosomin.

Brad Vrolijk, lead forecaster with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said freezing rain began north of the Yellowhead Highway near North Battleford Thursday night and moved east through Saskatoon along Highway 11 and into the southeast corner of the province.

He said by Friday morning the freezing rain had moved into Regina and is travelling east toward Manitoba, expected to taper off over the next couple of hours.

Icy highways from Saskatoon to Regina

"Lots of reports of very icy conditions all the way from the Saskatoon area to Regina," as well as in the Last Mountain, Outlook region, said Vrolijk.

"Pretty much everywhere this has gone, there's been lots of reports of extremely slippery and icy conditions."

Saskatoon police also issued a warning to drivers to be careful on the roads.

A Saskatoon Transit bus slid through an intersection at Wedge Road and Latrace Road and hit the front stoop of a home. No one was injured. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Steven Henderson walked to his work in Saskatoon and although he didn't fall, there were a few small slips.

"There's pretty much a small layer of ice over everything."

Meanwhile, a city bus slid through the intersection of Latrace Road and Wedge Road, skidding across a home's yard and hitting the front stoop of a house. No one was hurt.

Conditions to improve throughout morning

Fortunately for drivers planning on travelling for the holidays, Vrolijk said temperatures are going to warm up Friday morning.

"Pretty much as soon as the rain tapers off, temperatures will climb above zero."

"The worst impact from this will likely be during the event itself. Once the rain tapers off, temperatures will warm up and conditions should improve fairly quickly through the morning."