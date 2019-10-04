Flu shots coming to Sask. mid-October despite manufacturing delays
Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says first influenza vaccines available Oct. 21
Free influenza shots for Saskatchewan residents with valid health cards will begin the week of Oct. 21, despite some national delays in the delivery of this year's vaccine.
The Ministry of Health said it has confirmed with Health Canada that Saskatchewan will receive the vaccine in time for that week, although some pharmacies will be launching their flu shot programs later in the week, if they are in locations affected by the federal election.
A manufacturing shortage has been blamed for delays in access to the vaccine across Canada.
"At this point, based on the vaccine we've ordered, how much we have received and how much further shipments we will receive, we feel confident that all providers will have sufficient vaccine to start on time," said Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer.
He added that the vaccines usually become available around mid-October.
In Saskatchewan, the shots will be available at public health clinics, local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.
Dr. Shahab said it's not yet clear which strain of influenza will be the dominant one this season.
"You shouldn't wait until you know more about the strain [before getting the shot], because you really should get vaccinated [by the] end of October and November, before influenza starts transmitting in high volumes," he said.
The ministry is recommending the vaccine for people at higher risk such as seniors, people with underlying chronic health conditions, children under five and pregnant women.
A full list of locations for flu shots is available at the Saskatchewan Health Authority website.
