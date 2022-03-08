Sask. chief medical health officer to speak on importance of influenza immunization

Saskatchewan's top doctor will be speaking to reporters Tuesday morning.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, is expected to discuss the importance of the influenza vaccine at the T.C. Douglas building in Regina at 11:30 a.m. CST.

The province's latest community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report suggests influenza cases were on the rise in Saskatchewan as of Nov. 5.

During the reporting week of Oct. 23 to 29, 68 flu cases were identified. That increased to 192 cases from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to the report.

The provincial influenza test-positivity rate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 was 21.8 per cent, driven mainly by a high test-positivity rate in the Saskatchewan Health Authority's northeast region, the report says.

About three in five people tested in the region, which includes Melfort, Sask., and the surrounding area, were positive for the flu that week, the report says.

Fifteen per cent of Saskatchewan residents had received their flu shot as of Nov. 5, the report says.

Nobody in Saskatchewan has died from influenza so far this season, the report says. But from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, there were 16 people admitted to hospital and four people sent to an intensive care unit.