Two Sask. First Nations host forum to put issues of gangs, drugs out in the open

Two Battlefords-area First Nations are having an open discussion this week about drugs and gangs in their communities.

The Poundmaker and Little Pine First Nations are hosting a two-day forum in North Battleford. It began Thursday.

Organizers said the mainstream justice system has failed their people and that it's time to create a new model driven by Indigenous cultural values and ancient laws.

We do know we have crystal meth in the community. - Poundmaker headman Milton Tootoosis

Poundmaker headman Milton Tootoosis said gang activity has some community members living in fear.

"We hear of situations where there's been gang members infiltrating the community, looking for individuals in our community," he said.

Tootoosis said the forum is a safe place for people to talk openly and frankly about gangs and drugs.

He said many of the conversations will be held in small groups and recommendations from community members will be recorded without names attached.

Poundmaker Cree Nation headman Milton Tootoosis says Cree teachings can provide the solution to drugs and gangs in his community. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Tootoosis ​said the presence of crystal meth on his reserve has resulted in some unsettling incidents.

"Rarely do people go public about it, but we do know we have crystal meth in the community," he said. "We've had incidents whereby there was alarming situations which created a lot of concern for the parents."

He said there was a case within the last year where an individual "obviously high on meth" caught people off guard and "traumatized" school staff. He said his reserve needs help to train individuals to handle situations like that.

Tootoosis said the solutions are found in traditional Cree teachings.

"We can get back to those ancient values and virtues and principles of living a good life," he said. "Miyo-pimatisiwin is part of our theme for this gathering. That means living a good life. What does that mean? And it's time to get back to that."

The forum is taking place at the Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts in North Battleford.

Tootoosis said anyone is welcome to attend.