Sask. passes firearms bill in face of federal buyback program

The Saskatchewan government passed a firearms bill Thursday that aims to promote safety, but also appears to put roadblocks in place for when Ottawa starts a program to buy back banned guns.

The province's legislation requires RCMP, policing bodies or other agents to receive a licence from the provincial firearms office should they participate in the federal buyback program.

"What we are saying and being very prescriptive here, that if they are confiscating a firearm, and they're acting on behalf of an agent or acting on behalf of the federal government and confiscating the firearm, that they must get a licence," Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

Tell said police don't need a licence to take a firearm if it's part of their regular policing duties.

The legislation is partly in response to Ottawa's proposed buyback program, in which Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party government does not want the RCMP to participate. The Opposition NDP supported the bill.

The federal program would require owners of guns that are now banned, such as the AR-15, to either sell them to the government, have them rendered inoperable at federal expense or be lawfully disposed of.

However, should people participate in the buyback program, Saskatchewan Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said regulations are in place to ensure it is done safely.

Freberg said agents confiscating weapons must have a secure storage site.

The stored weapons would then be catalogued, he said, allowing his office to determine through ballistics testing whether they had been used in a crime or were stolen.

Freberg said those who participate would be fully compensated by the federal government.

His office is establishing an online portal where participants would be paid. Firearms owners can also appeal the price Ottawa would offer.

"The firearm cannot be destroyed until the two criteria on the compensation are agreed to and the ballistics work has been done," he said.

Tell said municipal forces are required to seek approval from the province's public safety minister if they want to accept federal funding to participate in the program.

She said it's "not likely" she would grant permission.

"That is not their function," Tell said. "Police are there to perform a number of functions in their community. This would be on the request on the behest of an agent or the federal government to expropriate firearms from lawful firearms owners."

Tell said the legislation also ensures agents are acting safely.

Opposition NDP member Trent Wotherspoon said the legislation offers "common sense measures around processes that would relate to any changes that affect the federal government."

"Ultimately, we want to make sure that there's fairness for gun owners through those processes," he added.

Ottawa said it plans to spend $29 million to help Public Safety Canada and the RCMP develop an "IT solution" to compensate firearms owners and "safely remove" banned weapons from communities.

Saskatchewan RCMP have said they aren't certain of their role in the program because details have not been finalized.