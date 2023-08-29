Possible federal cap on international students doesn't account for realities in Sask: Regina MP

Political and university officials in Saskatchewan, as well as some university students, are tepid about the notion of limiting international student admissions.

The cap was recently floated by the federal Liberals during a cabinet ministers retreat in Charlottetown, where, among other things, they discussed the country's housing crisis. The limit was an option being discussed to ease demand in the market.

"For the longest time, we've been trying to attract newcomers to Saskatchewan to build this province. That includes international students," said Michael Kram, the Conservative MP for Regina-Wascana.

"What happens in downtown Toronto is not necessarily what happens here in Regina. We are a large country with vastly different issues from one region to another."

Addressing housing is a main prerogative for the new Liberal cabinet.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a Crown corporation that focuses on affordable housing, released a report last year that estimated Canada needs to build 5.8 million units — including two million rentals — by 2030 to achieve affordable housing.

The latest rental market report , published by the CMHC in June, suggests demand for rental units in Canada outpaced the available supply last year, in part because of migration and students returning to on-campus learning, as well as higher home prices.

Hundreds of thousands more people have come to Canada to study since the new millennium, according to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. At the end of last year, Canada was hosting more than 807,000 international students, including more than 13,000 in Saskatchewan.

Sean Fraser, the federal housing, infrastructure and communities minister, told reporters last week that putting a cap on the number of international students is an option that ought to be weighed, while noting newcomers are not to blame for the lack of affordable housing.

Fraser — who held the immigration portfolio until last month's cabinet shuffle — also plans to meet with post-secondary institutions to discuss how to help students find living space in the rental market.

Federal opposition politicians, including Kram, provincial governments and post-secondary stakeholders have objected to the concept.

Saskatchewan's ministry of advanced education feels a limit would be an overreach, a ministry spokesperson told CBC News in a statement.

The ministry finds "no justification" for such a cap, given post-secondary education is a provincial jurisdiction and the province's academic institutions can better judge an appropriate number of international students to admit, the spokesperson said.

The CMHC rental report suggests Saskatchewan's two metropolises — Regina and Saskatoon — are experiencing similar phenomena to the rest of the country.

As of Aug. 16, about one in four students enrolled at the University of Regina this fall are international students, according to preliminary statistics sent by a university spokesperson. Official enrolment numbers will be confirmed in October.

There are nearly 4,000 international students enrolled for the semester, an increase of about 1,000 from the previous fall, data shows.

But there are 400 to 500 rooms available on campus, president Jeff Keshen told CBC News, adding that the university is "highly ethical" when attracting students.

"I don't think that we have the same situation as we see in some Ontario communities," Keshen said.

"We are empathetic. We understand that many of our international students — in addition to their studies — are working in the broader community and they do have problems getting housing, or they're doubling or tripling up in order to be able to afford it."

Mariana Ortiz and Allison Mondoza are exchange students from Colima, Mexico, studying at the U of R. They each believe limiting international admissions would be fair, because it would prioritize Canadians.

Jiuliana Zanella, left, Allison Mondoza, centre, and Mariana Ortiz, right, are international exchange students attending the University of Regina. (Jessie Anton/CBC)

"Any international student can come another year, or maybe [go] to another country," Oritz said.

Mondoza wondered if the government or its academic institutions didn't look out for people who are from here, "then how are you going to take care of others?"

Jiuliana Zanella, a U of R exchange student from Torreon, Mexico, disagreed because it could close off opportunities for some people trying to achieve "a better life," she said.

Each person interviewed by CBC News, as well as the ministry of advanced education spokesperson, noted that international students enrich the community.

Kram and the ministry spokesperson also said, if those students stay in Saskatchewan, they can help the labour market and grow the economy.