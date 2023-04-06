Sask. man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal hit-and-run: RCMP

A northern Saskatchewan man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in relation to a fatal hit-and-run, RCMP say.

A man was hit by a vehicle outside of Mr. T's Liquor Store in Northside, Sask., a hamlet about 165 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, around 8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday, according to an RCMP news release.

Mounties and paramedics responded and found the man, 34, injured. He was later declared dead at the scene.

The investigation initially found someone struck the man with a vehicle, then fled the scene, police say.

Officers from Prince Albert RCMP started patrolling and eventually found the suspect vehicle around 11 p.m. CST in Little Red River. They arrested the driver, police say.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation, resulting in a first-degree murder charge for the driver, a 64-year-old man from Christopher Lake, Sask., just north of Northside.

The man appeared Thursday in provincial court in Prince Albert, Sask.

RCMP continue to investigate.