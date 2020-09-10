Skip to Main Content
SHA flags several Regina businesses visited by person likely infectious with COVID-19
Saskatchewan

SHA flags several Regina businesses visited by person likely infectious with COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at several Regina businesses this week.

5 businesses included in warning

CBC News ·
The provincial health authority issued COVID-19 exposure alerts on Thursday for several Regina businesses. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via The Associated Press)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at several Regina businesses this week.

They include:

  • The North YMCA on Rochdale Avenue on Sept. 6 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. CST.
  • The Regina Airport and Enterprise at at the airport on Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. CST and 7 to 8 p.m. CST.
  • Taylor Lexus Toyota Body Shop on Sept. 8 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CST.
  • AK Tire at 2220 Seventh Ave. on Sept. 9 from 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. CST.
  • Harbour Landing Walmart on Sept. 9 from 3:30 to 4 p.m.CST.

Anyone who was at these locations on those specified dates and times and exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Everyone else should self-monitor for 14 days.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now