SHA flags several Regina businesses visited by person likely infectious with COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at several Regina businesses this week.

They include:

The North YMCA on Rochdale Avenue on Sept. 6 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. CST.

The Regina Airport and Enterprise at at the airport on Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. CST and 7 to 8 p.m. CST.

Taylor Lexus Toyota Body Shop on Sept. 8 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CST.

AK Tire at 2220 Seventh Ave. on Sept. 9 from 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. CST.

Harbour Landing Walmart on Sept. 9 from 3:30 to 4 p.m.CST.

Anyone who was at these locations on those specified dates and times and exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Everyone else should self-monitor for 14 days.