Sask. E.I. recipients down 10% from last year, more than double national average

Saskatchewan saw a 10 per cent decrease in the number of people receiving employment insurance between May 2018 and 2019, according to Statistics Canada.

The decrease is more than double the national average of 4.3 per cent, the highest of all provinces.

There were 19,600 fewer people on E.I. in Canada while in Saskatchewan, it decreased to 15,200, year-over-year.

StatsCan said most of the decline comes from the province's two most populous areas of Regina and Saskatoon. The Regina area saw a 2.7 per cent decrease while the Saskatoon area declined by 4.5 per cent.

Saskatchewan's employment rose by 2.7 per cent overall and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 per cent.