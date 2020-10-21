Saskatchewan election 2020: What it's like to campaign during a pandemic
COVID-19 is changing how campaigns look during a provincial election
COVID-19 has changed how campaigns look during Saskatchewan's provincial election.
CBC Saskatchewan caught up with one member from each provincial political party to see how they've adjusted to campaigning during a pandemic and what they're hearing from constituents.
PC Party of Saskatchewan leader Ken Grey
Saskatchewan Green Party candidate Victor Lau
Saskatchewan Party candidate Derek Meyers
Saskatchewan Liberal Party candidate Bruno Sahut
Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan leader Wade Sira
Saskatchewan NDP candidate Aleana Young
How to follow results on election night
The live program, which will be hosted by CBC's Sam Maciag, will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Watch online: Live streaming online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon websites, CBC Gem, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Watch on TV: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel). The program will be available on CBC News Network beginning at 8 p.m. CST. Want to stream CBC Gem to your TV? Read more here.
Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online.
Follow and join the conversation by using #skvotes.
