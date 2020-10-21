Saskatchewan election 2020: What it's like to campaign during a pandemic

COVID-19 has changed how campaigns look during Saskatchewan's provincial election.

CBC Saskatchewan caught up with one member from each provincial political party to see how they've adjusted to campaigning during a pandemic and what they're hearing from constituents.

PC Party of Saskatchewan leader Ken Grey

Saskatchewan election 2020: Pandemic campaigning with PC Party of Saskatchewan leader Ken Grey 2:05 For the most part people have been fine with us keeping our distance,' PC Party of Saskatchewan leader Ken Grey said of door knocking during the campaign. 2:05

Saskatchewan Green Party candidate Victor Lau

Saskatchewan election 2020: Pandemic campaigning with Saskatchewan Green Party candidate Victor Lau 1:54 Saskatchewan Green Party candidate Victor Lau says most his door knocking has been done alongside a single friend due to COVID-19. 1:54

Saskatchewan Party candidate Derek Meyers

Saskatchewan election 2020: Pandemic campaigning with Saskatchewan Party candidate Derek Meyers 1:52 'It has been a steep learning curve,' Saskatchewan Party candidate Derek Meyers says of running for the first time and listening to voters during the campaign. 1:52

Saskatchewan Liberal Party candidate Bruno Sahut

Saskatchewan election 2020: Pandemic campaigning with Saskatchewan Liberal Party candidate Bruno Sahut 1:58 Saskatchewan Liberal Party candidate Bruno Sahut says because of COVID-19 he is campaigning virtually instead of door knocking. 1:58

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan leader Wade Sira

Saskatchewan election 2020: Pandemic campaigning with Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan leader Wade Sira 1:33 'We want to take back our rights as a province,' says Wade Sira, leader of the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan. 1:33

Saskatchewan NDP candidate Aleana Young

Saskatchewan election 2020: Pandemic campaigning with NDP candidate Aleana Young 2:16 NDP candidate Aleana Young says the majority of people she meets on the campaign trail will give her a few minutes of their time. 2:16

How to follow results on election night

The live program, which will be hosted by CBC's Sam Maciag, will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Watch online: Live streaming online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon websites, CBC Gem, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Watch on TV: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel). The program will be available on CBC News Network beginning at 8 p.m. CST. Want to stream CBC Gem to your TV? Read more here.

Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online.

Follow and join the conversation by using #skvotes.