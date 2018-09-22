'Here today and gone tomorrow': Saskatchewan hit with early snow

Summer is leaving Saskatchewan with a rude, and powdery, awakening for residents.

Many woke up to snow across the province on Saturday — the day of the autumnal equinox — with areas including Kindersley, Rosetown and Outlook receiving up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Bette Lemke, who lives in Elbow, said she was surprised when she got out of bed at 7 a.m. to see the fences, trees and deck in her yard were all heaped with snow.

"I looked out my bedroom window to a winter wonderland," she said.

Not everyone is depressed about this early reminder of what living in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canada</a> is like #<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> Eatonia Puppy’s first snowfall <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/puppyvideo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#puppyvideo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/happypuppy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#happypuppy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowpuppy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowpuppy</a> <a href="https://t.co/wXvaQSk3LB">pic.twitter.com/wXvaQSk3LB</a> —@LostInSk The heavy weight of ice on the trees in Eatonia <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> is bending them to almost breaking point as of 12:10 pm September 22nd <a href="https://t.co/kyD6niYExO">pic.twitter.com/kyD6niYExO</a> —@LostInSk

There has also been snow in Saskatoon, adding up to about 3 cm Friday and Saturday. It's not much considering the city received 10 cm of snow in 1926, but it is a bit early.

While Environment Canada's David Phillips called it "a psychological downer," the snow has been a problem for farmers in Saskatchewan's northwest.

According to the most recent crop report from the Ministry of Agriculture, only 17 per cent of the crop the northwest region has been combined. One farmer near Lashburn estimated that based on his average yields, about $800,000 worth of his crop is under the snow now.

Phillips said there won't be much snow in Regina yet, but residents can expect about 10 mm of rain Sunday, with more on the way later in the week.

While it's not ideal for those in the city, Phillips said it is good news for farmers going into next year.

"They want to build up that moisture," he said.

Colder than normal

Phillips said the snow usually holds back until around Oct. 11 or 12.

Although it might be hard to bear, you won't have to put up with the snow for long. Phillips said temperatures are expected to reach double digits starting Monday, making snowy patches "ancient history."

"This is not your white Christmas snow. You're not going to ski on this snow," Phillips said. "Here today and gone tomorrow."

The ‎Kindersley area received about 15 cm of snow Sunday night. (Submitted by ‎Archie Artymovich‎)

It's a lot colder than it normally is, though. Phillips said the temperature would usually hover at about 16 C this time of year.

Now, temperatures were under 5 C in many places and Regina was just 1 C on Saturday morning, which Phillips called "brutally cold" for this time of year.

He said residents can take the cold and gloomy preview as a warning that winter is on its way. While the white stuff won't last, he said it's a good reminder to put your snow tires on, store your patio furniture and get out your winter clothes.

Despite the snow and cold, it won't officially be fall in Saskatchewan until the autumn equinox — Saturday night at about 7:54 p.m. CST.

"I still think there is some summer left in the air," Phillips said.

Strasbourg saskatchewan it’s got to be hockey saeson a September snow storm 🌨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flyers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flyers</a> <a href="https://t.co/7kHXHzbDO3">pic.twitter.com/7kHXHzbDO3</a> —@barnja11 Snow is really piling up here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatoon</a>. Roads in town melting. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/RDql8CmoXA">pic.twitter.com/RDql8CmoXA</a> —@rhubarbtime65 Sept 22..first snowfall. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firstsnowfall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firstsnowfall</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sh8kVyNlMB">pic.twitter.com/Sh8kVyNlMB</a> —@adlcsask This is way too much snow for September. Oh harvest weather where are you? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/harvest18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#harvest18</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://t.co/sCV12RayFP">pic.twitter.com/sCV12RayFP</a> —@vns565 Semi in ditch, be careful out there! Highway 11 south between Kenaston and Bladworth <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SK</a> <a href="https://t.co/5gASFb6pTP">pic.twitter.com/5gASFb6pTP</a> —@Punkadoo58 Semi number two <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> highway 11 south Kenaston - Bladworth - it's extremely windy <a href="https://t.co/TyO9A0Awdm">pic.twitter.com/TyO9A0Awdm</a> —@Punkadoo58

With files from Adam Hunter