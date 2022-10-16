New provincial drug alert system launched in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health has launched a new drug alert system to be used when there are concerns about particularly dangerous drugs being in circulation.

Alerts can come via text, email or app, and will be based on information from partner organizations such as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Regina and Saskatoon fire services, and drug checking sites in Saskatoon and Regina.

The province announced the new alert system Thursday.

Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Tim McLeod said the new system will help to monitor the dangers that come from illegal drugs across Saskatchewan.

"The drug supply is increasingly toxic and that's why an app like this is so important," said McLeod.

Last year there were a total of 291 drug related deaths and 193 suspected drug deaths in Saskatchewan, according to the coroners service.

"We know that drugs are killing people and we need to really highlight the message that the use of illicit drugs is potentially fatal," McLeod said.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Tim McLeod speaks to the media regarding the launch of the new Provincial Drug Alert system. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said that the goal is to work in collaboration with other organizations to bring awareness to the public of potentially tainted drugs that are circulating.

"As drug toxicity deaths reach record levels in our cities, province and our country, a system that can help mitigate that number of drug related deaths in our province is essential," said Masters.

The most important part of the new system is that it provides real-time information, Master said.

"We can get [information] into the hands of the folks and family members so that they are aware that these are on the streets and that it's lethal."

To decide when alerts are necessary, the Ministry of Health will be watching for:

More people than expected being seen by paramedics or hospitals with overdoses over a short period.

Multiple drug injuries or deaths over a short period.

Multiple overdoses in people in one area, or who were using the same drugs.

Overdoses that are difficult to reverse with naloxone.

Concerning substances in circulation that are causing harm or death.

Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson said that the number of drug related calls last year was extremely high.

"In 2023, Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to nearly 1,700 overdoses. If you do the math, that's on average around five per day." Said Jackson,

"We also know that unfortunately we have a high mortality rate."

People can sign up for the alerts through text, email, or a downloadable app.

Sign up information is available at saskatchewan.ca/drug-alerts, or by texting JOIN to 1-833-35-B-SAFE (352-7233).