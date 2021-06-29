Saskatchewan doctors call on province to fund safe consumption sites

A group of Saskatchewan family doctors are calling on the provincial government to do more to prevent overdose deaths.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association's (SMA's) representative assembly has passed a resolution calling for provincial funding for 24-hour-a-day safe consumption sites.

The group also passed a resolution last year for funding on an urgent basis.

Dr. Carla Holinaty, a Saskatoon family physician, presented the motion. In a statement to the SMA, she said, "I think physicians have an obligation to keep pushing until we have systems in place to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our society. That's our role as physicians and that should be our role as a society."

Dr. Carla Holinaty is a family physician in Saskatoon. She practices out of the Academic Family Medicine clinic at West Winds Primary Health Centre. (Submitted by Carla Holinaty)

The Saskatchewan Coroner Service recorded 43 confirmed accidental drug toxicity deaths and 125 suspected drug toxicity deaths between Jan. 1 and June 2 of this year.

There have been 648 drug overdoses in Regina alone from January to May, according to the Regina Police Service. Those resulted in 58 deaths.

Last year, the coroners service estimated that 345 people in Saskatchewan died of drug overdoses, the most of any year that decade.

Holinaty said safe consumption sites are crucial to decreasing these numbers.

The 2021-22 provincial budget set aside $458 million for mental health and addictions programs and services, including $850,000 for 12 additional provincial addiction treatment beds.

However, Holinaty said detox and recovery programs aren't enough.

"We lose many people to overdose deaths before they even have a chance to enter into that program," she said.

$1,000 fundraising challenge

Saskatoon's Prairie Harm Reduction, Saskatchewan's only permanent safe consumption site, can't afford to operate 24 hours a day.

It's open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST and is closed on weekends.

Jason Mercredi, executive director of the site, asked the provincial government for about $1.3 million to be able to expand to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but was refused funding in the last two budgets.

Saskatoon Community Clinic physicians are challenging other doctors to donate $1,000 – or other amounts – to the site.