Regina doctor charged with four counts of sexual assault

A Regina doctor is facing four counts of sexual assault, according to charges filed at Saskatchewan Provincial Court.

Sylvester Ukabam, a gastroenterology specialist working in downtown Regina, is expected to make his first court appearance on December 31.

According to an agreement inked Oct.9 with the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ukabam agreed to relinquish his medical licence and never practice medicine again effective December 9.

That agreement came after the regulatory body investigated and laid two charges of unprofessional conduct, stemming from alleged sexual boundary breaches during patients examinations in April 2017 and in June 2014. It is unclear whether those allegations are related to the four criminal counts Ukabam is facing.

The regulatory body says the allegations were not admitted to, nor proved through the course of a disciplinary hearing.

In exchange for resigning, the college agreed not to proceed with its investigation into the two charges and "will not further proceed with the investigations currently underway."

The document cited "4 matters of alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with a patient and the matter of alleged sexual harassment in the workplace that are currently under investigation." At the time the college would not confirm to CBC whether "four matters" means there were four patients involved.

More to come.