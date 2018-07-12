Moe picks SLGA president for new role as Sask's top civil servant

Premier Scott Moe has tapped the president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming to serve as his deputy minister, officially filling the shoes of one of his former leadership opponents.

Moe announced on Thursday that Cam Swan will assume the role as Saskatchewan's most senior civil servant. Swan replaces Kent Campbell, who has been in the job on an interim basis since last August when Alanna Koch entered the Saskatchewan Party leadership race.

Koch did not return to the job following her defeat to Moe.

She officially exited the job on June 1, taking with her more than $300,000 in severance she earned after 21 years with government.

In a news release Thursday, the government said Swan has held different positions in the public service including special advisor to the deputy minister to the premier and chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

"Cam Swan's depth of experience and reputation as a hardworking and respected civil servant will be an asset in providing leadership to Saskatchewan's public service," Moe said in Thursday's release.

Swan's appointment takes effect July 16.

Moe also announced a shakeup to some other areas of the public service.

Clare Isman, a former senior advisor to deputy minister to the premier, will be appointed to succeed Swan as president and CEO of the SLGA.

Meanwhile Campbell, no longer interim deputy minister, has been appointed deputy minister of trade and export development.

As well, CEO of Innovation Saskatchewan Wes Jickling will be become the deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.