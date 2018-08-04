What is Saskatchewan Day and how do we celebrate it?

The civic holiday on the first Monday of August means different things in each province, but how are we supposed to celebrate it?

The name of the holiday is different all over Canada. It's New Brunswick Day in New Brunswick, Terry Fox Day in Manitoba and Saskatchewan Day here.

A lot of people and businesses refer to it simply as Civic Holiday, but it's official name is nothing new.

Not all Regina businesses recognize the August holiday as "Saskatchewan Day," as this sign found at a Home Depot in the city shows. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

It was first proposed on March 17, 1975 by Gordon Snyder, Saskatchewan's minister of labour at the time.

He said that the holiday was already celebrated by businesses across Saskatchewan but he wanted it to be a recognized statutory holiday.

Mr. Speaker, the second improvement included in the Bill before you is an additional statutory holiday, the first Monday in August which shall be known as Saskatchewan Day. - G.T. Snyder, Minister of Labour in 1975

In the legislative document, Snyder said he wanted Saskatchewan residents to have more than just a day off, but one that was paid.

In the document, Snyder goes on to propose why an additional holiday would be needed.

"Our prairie winters are usually harsh and long; our summers, while lovely and warm, are unfortunately quite short," Snyder said.

Gordon Snyder hoped we would use Saskatchewan Day to appreciate the people who worked together to build the province and "continue building a way of life of which we can all be proud." (Submitted by Dana Boyd)

As to what people of Saskatchewan are suppose to do on the holiday, Snyder said no special celebrations are needed.

"Saskatchewan Day instead will be another occasion on which Saskatchewan families can gather together to enjoy our great outdoors." Snyder said.

Hopefully it will also inspire us to pause, Mr. Speaker, and reflect upon our own good fortune to share in that peaceful prosperous land that we call Saskatchewan. - G.T. Snyder

The order was approved in June 1975 and the first official Saskatchewan Day happened a few weeks later.

Highlighted in yellow is the transcript from the legislative assembly meeting where Saskatchewan Day was proposed. (Submitted by Tourism Saskatchewan)