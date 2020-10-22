Health centre in Cumberland House, Sask., shuts down temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure: SHA

A community health centre in northern Saskatchewan is closing down temporarily because of potential exposure to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

The Cumberland House Health Centre is closed until Friday so the clinic can be disinfected and further contact tracing can be done, the SHA said.

The health authority is warning people not to visit the health centre in person. A virtual consultation can be arranged by calling the Cumberland House Health Centre at 306-888-2244.

Call 911 if an emergency arises and an ambulance will be sent to help, the SHA said.

Non-urgent health questions can be directed toward the provincial HealthLine at 811.

Contact tracing investigations are conducted for every COVID-19 case that is found. Infection Prevention Control and Occupational Health and Safety are immediately notified of all positive tests in an SHA facility.

Staff members identified as close contacts to someone who tests positive for the illness will have to self-isolate until "further risk assessments" can be done.

Cumberland House is about 360 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

More from CBC News: