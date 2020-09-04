Fewer COVID-19 patients in hospital, 12 more deaths reported in Sask.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals has decreased again this week.

The government of Saskatchewan released its weekly COVID-19 data Thursday, covering the period of May 15 to 21.

As of Wednesday, there were 258 total hospitalizations due to the virus, a decrease of 12 from the previous report.

The province recorded 12 new COVID-19 deaths, four of which occurred prior to May 13 but were included in the most recent data.

There are 258 COVID hospitalizations across Saskatchewan as of May 25, compared to 270 the previous week. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Eight of the newly-reported deaths were people 80 or older.



The province continues to perform fewer laboratory tests week over week.



Between May 15 and 21, 6,402 tests were performed, compared to 6,908 tests the week prior, and 7,099 tests the week before that.

Weekly test positivity in Saskatchewan saw a one percentage point decrease to 5.5 per cent. Test positivity was highest in the south central zone this week.



The province's official test data does not include COVID-19 cases detected by home rapid-antigen test kits.

Vaccinations

As of May 21, 81 per cent of people age five and older in Saskatchewan had received two doses of COVID vaccine.



Among adults, 52.4 per cent have had at least one booster vaccination, similar to the previous week.



The province said the number of pediatric doses and booster doses given dropped compared to the last two weeks.