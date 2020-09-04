Fewer COVID-19 patients in hospital, 12 more deaths reported in Sask.
Positivity rate for laboratory tests also on the decline
The number of COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals has decreased again this week.
The government of Saskatchewan released its weekly COVID-19 data Thursday, covering the period of May 15 to 21.
As of Wednesday, there were 258 total hospitalizations due to the virus, a decrease of 12 from the previous report.
The province recorded 12 new COVID-19 deaths, four of which occurred prior to May 13 but were included in the most recent data.
Eight of the newly-reported deaths were people 80 or older.
The province continues to perform fewer laboratory tests week over week.
Between May 15 and 21, 6,402 tests were performed, compared to 6,908 tests the week prior, and 7,099 tests the week before that.
Weekly test positivity in Saskatchewan saw a one percentage point decrease to 5.5 per cent. Test positivity was highest in the south central zone this week.
The province's official test data does not include COVID-19 cases detected by home rapid-antigen test kits.
Vaccinations
As of May 21, 81 per cent of people age five and older in Saskatchewan had received two doses of COVID vaccine.
Among adults, 52.4 per cent have had at least one booster vaccination, similar to the previous week.
The province said the number of pediatric doses and booster doses given dropped compared to the last two weeks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?