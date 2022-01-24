Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

COVID-19 in Sask.: 3 new deaths, hospitalizations up

Saskatchewan is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, as that number now totals 975. 

The province's test positivity rate is 32 per cent

CBC News ·
There are now 262 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Saskatchewan. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 975. 

Hospitalizations are up by 10, for a total of 262, 29 of whom are in ICU.

The province's latest report is also showing three children with COVID-19 in intensive care. According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's latest report, two of the children are being treated for COVID-19 related illness, while the other is deemed an incidental COVID infection.

The province's test positivity rate is at 32 per cent. 

Known active cases are down by 537 for a total of 12,753. That number is likely higher, as Omicron's spread cannot be accurately tracked by provincial testing. It doesn't include anyone testing positive on a rapid test alone, or any asymptomatic people. 

With files from Colleen Silverthorn

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now