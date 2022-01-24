COVID-19 in Sask.: 3 new deaths, hospitalizations up
The province's test positivity rate is 32 per cent
Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 975.
Hospitalizations are up by 10, for a total of 262, 29 of whom are in ICU.
The province's latest report is also showing three children with COVID-19 in intensive care. According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's latest report, two of the children are being treated for COVID-19 related illness, while the other is deemed an incidental COVID infection.
The province's test positivity rate is at 32 per cent.
Known active cases are down by 537 for a total of 12,753. That number is likely higher, as Omicron's spread cannot be accurately tracked by provincial testing. It doesn't include anyone testing positive on a rapid test alone, or any asymptomatic people.
With files from Colleen Silverthorn
