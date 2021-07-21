COVID-19 in Sask: 53 new cases, most new infections since restrictions lifted

Saskatchewan announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, the most in a day since public health restrictions lifted on July 11.

The most new cases in a day this month was 114 on July 8.

There were no new deaths announced Wednesday.

Saskatchewan has 276 known active cases. The total number of cases in the province since the beginning of the pandemic is 49,525.

The new cases Wednesday were located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 24.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: nine.

North central: one.

Saskatoon: five.

Regina: four.

Southwest: one.

South central: one.

Pending location: four.

There were 1,683 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, bringing the total to 947,300.

COVID-19 Cases in the province for July 21, 2020. (CBC)

There are 59 people in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care. Of those ICU cases, eight are from either Regina or Saskatoon.

Vaccines in Sask.

Saskatchewan administered another 5,413 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,358,720.

About 74 per cent of those eligible for a vaccine shot in the province have received their first dose and 60 per cent have received their second dose.

The province said it will be receiving a "record" number of Pfizer doses through the month.

The Saskatchewan government recommends that people aged 12 to 17 that received Pfizer for their first dose, and are eligible for a second shot, should seek out an appointment soon.