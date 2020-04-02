Saskatoon Public Schools detects first possible variants of concern, at Willowgrove School
2 recent positive cases in the school are possible COVID-19 variants of concern
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has identified two possible COVID-19 variant of concern cases at Willowgrove School in Saskatoon.
"These are the first possible variant cases that the school division has been notified of by the SHA," a spokesperson for Saskatoon Public Schools said in a statement.
Willowgrove School principal Shane Armstrong notified parents of the cases in an email dated March 15.
"Saskatoon Public Schools was notified that the two recent positive cases in our school are possible COVID-19 variants of concern. These are not new cases," the email said.
The two cases were previously shared with families on March 12.
According to the email, classes will continue as scheduled.
"This decision was made in consultation with public health officials. Students, families, and staff members from the two impacted classrooms have received additional information from the SHA and will continue with online learning until the isolation period is completed," the email read.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.