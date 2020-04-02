Saskatoon Public Schools detects first possible variants of concern, at Willowgrove School

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has identified two possible COVID-19 variant of concern cases at Willowgrove School in Saskatoon.

"These are the first possible variant cases that the school division has been notified of by the SHA," a spokesperson for Saskatoon Public Schools said in a statement.

Willowgrove School principal Shane Armstrong notified parents of the cases in an email dated March 15.

"Saskatoon Public Schools was notified that the two recent positive cases in our school are possible COVID-19 variants of concern. These are not new cases," the email said.

The two cases were previously shared with families on March 12.

According to the email, classes will continue as scheduled.

"This decision was made in consultation with public health officials. Students, families, and staff members from the two impacted classrooms have received additional information from the SHA and will continue with online learning until the isolation period is completed," the email read.