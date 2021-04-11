Sask. residents aged 51 now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinic in Regina

Age eligibility for the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Regina expanded again Sunday morning.

The clinic was previously eligible to people from 52 to 54 years old. But as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 51-year-olds are also able to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

The drive-thru site, located on the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. grounds, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and doses are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone 55 or older can receive their immunization by booking an appointment online or by calling 1-833-727-5829.

But anyone younger than 51 years old will not be vaccinated at this time, the SHA says.

The expanded eligibility comes a day after Saskatchewan reported a new record of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a single day.

According to the Saskatchewan government, 12,615 doses were administered Saturday.

