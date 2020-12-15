Health-care worker will become first Sask. resident to get COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday evening

Some front-line health-care workers will make history Tuesday evening as the first Saskatchewan residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The federal government shipped out its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week. Saskatchewan's shipment arrived earlier Tuesday and the first immunizations will be given at the Regina General Hospital at 6 p.m. CST Tuesday, the province said in a news release.

"Today is an incredibly exciting day in our fight against COVID-19, as nearly 2,000 people who have been on the front-lines delivering care since the beginning of the pandemic start being immunized with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Premier Scott Moe said in the release.

"As the first health-care workers in Saskatchewan receive the vaccine, I encourage all Saskatchewan residents to get vaccinated, when the vaccine is made available to them."

The first immunization will be livestreamed on the CBC Saskatchewan website.

The Saskatchewan government is taking a phased approach to vaccine delivery, and giving it first to those who need it most, before making it available to the general public.

Health-care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients at Regina General and Pasqua Hospitals, as well as staff testing and assessment centres, will be the first people eligible to be vaccinated.

"I have seen the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the patients I have cared for in the intensive care unit, as well as its effects on their families," Dr. Jeffrey Betcher, a critical care physician who will be among the first to receive the vaccine, said in the release.

"Accepting the vaccine is part of my responsibility as a physician. It will protect me, my patients, my colleagues, friends and family."

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses. Recipients will receive their second dose 21 days after the first. The shipment delivered Tuesday contains enough vaccine for roughly 1,950 residents.

After the initial round of immunization, care home residents and staff, other front-line health-care workers, seniors and residents over the age of 50 living in remote or northern Saskatchewan will be given priority, according to the province's vaccine delivery plan.

The vaccine is expected to be widespread by April 2021, the plan says — though that depends on vaccine manufacturing.

Saskatchewan has received enough Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for about 1,950 people, the province says. (Submitted by Government of Saskatchewan)

Indigenous people and First Nations were not listed as a priority group, despite being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, told CBC News last week that logistics of transporting and storing the vaccine to those communities must be figured out first. When that happens, however, then the province will distribute it in stages for Indigenous people.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needs to be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers at -70 C. The Moderna vaccine, currently nearing the final phases of approval in Canada, has to be stored in freezers at -20 C.

The federal government announced Monday that northern, rural and remote communities in Canada will be first in line for the Moderna vaccine, as it is easier to ship and store safely.

Health Canada could approve the Moderna vaccine as early as this week. If approved, the federal government expects to receive 168,000 doses of the vaccine before the new year, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Despite the vaccine's arrival, Betcher warns Saskatchewan residents to not become complacent. They must still adhere to the public health guidelines, such as proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing masks when inside public places.

Seven more Saskatchewan residents died from COVID-19, including someone in their 20s, public health officials announced Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Saskatchewan is now 98.

There are 4,204 known active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Tuesday.