Best case scenario would see Sask. nearly double COVID-19 cases in next 6 months, new modelling suggests

Public health officials estimate that, at best, Saskatchewan will nearly double its total number of COVID-19 cases over the next six months, according to models released Thursday afternoon.

To date, there have 5,651 known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

New modelling suggests that number could increase by anywhere from 4,830 to 469,000 cases over the next six months, depending on how well Saskatchewan residents adhere to public health orders including physical distancing, limiting social contact and wearing masks.

COVID-19 modelling calculates where the province could be heading based on transmission rates and how much action is taken to reduce them. The models will allow the Saskatchewan Health Authority to plan for various scenarios in the coming weeks and months.

The modelling released Thursday offer six-month projections and 14-day forecasts.

Four scenarios were offered for the six-month projections. Each assumed that schools and businesses remain open and that "mixing" is occurring at homes, work, schools, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The most optimistic view would see 60 per cent of Saskatchewan residents wearing masks, half the population working from home, people visiting restaurants and bars at 25 per cent of historic levels, 20 per cent of residents engaging in weekly private gatherings, weekly social gatherings being limited to five people and residents visiting the grocery store once a week.

Should that happen, the modelling suggests that in six months time, Saskatchewan will announce 76 new cases of COVID-19 per day and five people would be admitted to hospital for COVID-19 each day, including two to the intensive care unit.

In this scenario, the total number of cases would rise by 4,830 and the total deaths woulld rise by 34.

