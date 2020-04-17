Sask.'s top doctor, health minister give COVID-19 update

Saskatchewan's health minister and its chief medical health officer are expected to release updated COVID-19 modelling during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Dr. Saqib Shahab said he would be revealing the new modelling, which calculates best and worst-case scenarios for the spread of COVID-19 and potential rates of transmission.

The calculations will be used by the Saskatchewan Health Authority to plan accordingly for future fluctuations in COVID-19 cases.

Should the modelling come Thursday, it would be the first time the province released such data since April.

Another 98 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

There are 83 current hospitalizations, including 21 in intensive care.

Thursday is also the first day that new public health restrictions come into effect.

All Saskatchewan residents must now wear masks whenever in indoor public places, and visitations at long-term and personal care homes are officially suspended.

No more than five people can gather in a home with the exception of caregivers and tradespeople. People who live alone are allowed to have one other household in their bubble. Private gatherings larger than five people can occur in public spaces such as restaurants.

Entertainment transportation such as party buses and limousines are now prohibited.

