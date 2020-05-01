Sask. government reduces self-isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 to 10 days

The Saskatchewan government is reducing the self-isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced Thursday.

Effective immediately, Saskatchewan residents who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days from when they were first symptomatic. Previously, the self-isolation period was 14 days.

"This change is being made on the basis of emerging evidence that shows that, for most people, they are not infectious 10 days after testing positive or the start of symptoms," said Shahab at a news conference Thursday.

"This allows COVID-positive people to return to their daily duties sooner if they're healthy."

There are exceptions for close contacts and international travellers, who must still self-isolate for 14 days or they could be fined $2,000.

Close contacts of a positive case must self-isolate for 14 days because they may not show symptoms until two weeks after exposure, said Shahab, adding that a close contact who tests positive would then have to isolate for 10 more days.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths were announced in Saskatchewan Thursday, pushing the total since March to 105, with 54 having been announced since Dec. 1.

Public health officials also announced 238 new COVID-19 cases. The total of known active cases in Saskatchewan is now 3,978.

There are currently 126 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including 22 patients in critical care.

