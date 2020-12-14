COVID-19 in Sask: Resident in their 20s among 7 new deaths announced Tuesday

A Saskatchewan resident in their 20s is among seven new COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday.

The resident in their 20s was from the north west zone, while a resident in their 50s from the central west region also died. The other five deaths were residents who were at least 80 years old. Four of them resided in the Saskatoon area and one lived in Regina.

The total number of known COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan is now 98 — with 47 of those deaths announced since Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, public health officials announced 194 new COVID-19 cases in the province Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 53 were from the Saskatoon area, 37 from the Regina area, 28 were linked to the north west region and 21 were from the north central area.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Dec. 15, 2020. (CBC Graphics)

Fourteen of the new cases were from the south east, 13 were from the far north west and 11 new cases were found in the far north east.

There five new cases each found in the central east and south central zones, two were found in the north east, and one new case was announced each in the far north central and south west zones.

Three new cases have pending residence information.

The total known active cases dropped to 4,204, as public health official deemed 363 cases as recovered. Regina has surpassed Saskatoon as the COVID-19 zone with the most active known cases.

There have now been 8,130 people known to have recovered from the illness since March.

Another 58 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total to 477. The number of health-care workers to test positive for the illness in the province since Dec. 1 is 216.

There are 67 more people from 20 to 39 years old who have tested positive, along with another 59 people 19 years old or younger. There are 47 more people in their 40s or 50s who have tested positive.

There are 124 people in hospital, with 26 people of them in intensive care units — a decrease of one ICU patient from Monday.

There were 2,438 COVID-19 tests done Monday, pushing the total in the province to 391,410.