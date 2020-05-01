Sask. CMHO, CEO of health authority to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. CST

Saskatchewan's top doctor and the head of the provincial health authority will be giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Saqib Shahab and SHA CEO Scott Livingstone will speak at a news conference at 3 p.m. CST.

CBC Saskatchewan will be livestreaming the news conference on our website, Facebook and Twitter pages and CBC Gem.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths were announced in Saskatchewan Thursday, pushing the total since March to 105, with 54 having been announced since Dec. 1.

Public health officials also announced 238 new COVID-19 cases. The total of known active cases in Saskatchewan is now 3,978.

There are currently 126 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including 22 patients in critical care.

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone and Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon. (CBC)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.