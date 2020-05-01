Sask. CMHO, CEO of health authority to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. CST
Saskatchewan's top doctor and the head of the provincial health authority will be giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Saqib Shahab and SHA CEO Scott Livingstone will speak at a news conference at 3 p.m. CST.
Seven more COVID-19 deaths were announced in Saskatchewan Thursday, pushing the total since March to 105, with 54 having been announced since Dec. 1.
Public health officials also announced 238 new COVID-19 cases. The total of known active cases in Saskatchewan is now 3,978.
There are currently 126 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including 22 patients in critical care.
