COVID-19 in Sask: Province passes 3,000 known active cases after 164 announced Wednesday

There are now more than 3,000 known active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan — and more than 7,000 total since the pandemic first hit the province in March — after public health officials announced 164 new cases Wednesday.

The total of known active cases is now 3,012 and the total reported since March is up to 7,047.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 69 are from the Regina zone and 37 are from the Saskatoon zone.

Ten are from the north central area, and nine each were found in the south east and south west. Eight cases were announced in the far north east, while seven more cases of COVID-19 were found in the far north west.

Five new cases were found in the north east, three each were found in the far north central and central east regions, and one each were found in the north west and south central zones.

Two new cases have pending residence information.

The province has now surpassed 7,000 total COVID-19 cases. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Nine more health-care workers in Saskatchewan have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total since March to 216. One-hundred forty-three of those positive tests have come since the beginning of October.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 49 are people in their 20s and 30s, 48 are people from 40 to 59 years old and 36 are people 19 years old or younger.

Six more people have been admitted to hospital since Tuesday, but one patient has been removed from the intensive care unit.

There are 111 people in hospital in Saskatchewan with COVID-19, including 19 in ICU.

Another 79 people are considered recovered from COVID-19, pushing the total to 3,998. The number of deaths remains at 37.

There were 2,811 COVID-19 tests conducted in the province on Tuesday.

The seven-day test-positivity rate in Saskatchewan is 17.7 per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are expected to announce further public health measures Wednesday afternoon.

They were originally expected to do so Tuesday, but the news conference was postponed in order to review further measures.

(CBC News Graphics)

