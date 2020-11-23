COVID-19 in Sask: 175 new cases announced Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials announced 175 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, nearly half of which were from the Regina region.

Tuesday's new cases push the total known active COVID-19 cases in the province to 2,927.

Seventy of the new cases were from the Regina area and 28 were found in the Saskatoon area, while 14 were from the north west and 13 were from the far north east zones.

The central west and south central areas had nine cases each. Five cases were found in each of the north central, far north west and far north central zones.

North east and south east had four cases each, south west had three and central east has two.

Four new cases have pending residence information.

Another 13 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total since March to 207.

Fifty-five more people in their 20s or 30s have tested positive for the illness, while 42 more people from 40 to 59 years old received positive test results and another 37 people 19 years old or younger tested positive.

Twenty-nine more people aged 60 to 79 have tested positive.

There is one fewer person in hospital due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, but one more patient has been admitted to the intensive care unit. The total number of hospitalizations is now 105, including 20 in the ICU.

Another 112 people are listed as recovered from COVID-19, pushing the total since March to 3,919.

There were 3,174 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in the province since March is now 324,060, which equates to about 27.6 per cent of Saskatchewan's population.

The seven-day test-positivity rate is 17.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab were scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. CST Tuesday, but that has been postponed until the same time Wednesday.

Further public health measures were expected to be announced Tuesday, but the province said in a news release that the postponement was so Dr. Shahab could review further measures.

