COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new death, 153 new cases announced Friday

Another Saskatchewan resident has died from COVID-19, the province announced Friday.

A person in their 80s in the Saskatoon zone is Saskatchewan's 33rd COVID-19 death.

Meanwhile, 153 new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday, pushing the total of known active cases in the province to 2,145.

Of the new cases, 42 are in the Saskatoon area, 20 are in the south east, 16 are in the far north central zone, and there are 14 each in the north central, Regina and the south west regions.

Eleven of the new cases were people in the north west, and four each were found in the far north east, central east and south central zones. Three came from the north west and two from central west.

Four of the new cases have pending location information.

Eight more health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total since March to 171. Ninety-eight have tested positive since the beginning of October.

Another 50 people aged 19 or younger have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 42 more people from 20 to 39 years old. Another 32 people in their 40s or 50s have also tested positive.

Two more people are in hospital for COVID-19, pushing the current total hospitalizations to 85. There are two fewer people in intensive care, bring the total number of patients in ICU to 19.

Seventy-three people were considered recovered from COVID-19 on Friday. There have now been 3,626 recoveries in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,826 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

