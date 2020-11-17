COVID-19 in Sask: Province surpasses 2,000 known active COVID-19 cases after 240 announced Tuesday

Saskatchewan has surpassed 2,000 known active COVID-19 cases after public health officials announced another 240 cases Tuesday.

The new cases push the province's total known active cases to 2,055.

The Saskatoon region now has 635 known active case of COVID-19 after 97 new cases were announced there Tuesday.

Twenty-seven of the new cases are in the Regina area, 23 are in the south central and 16 each are in the north west and south east regions.

Twelve more cases were found in the north central, 11 in the central west, six in the far north east, five each in the far north west and far north central areas, four in the south west, three in central east and two in the north east.

Thirteen cases have "pending residence information."

Three more people are in hospital to be treated for the illness than on Monday. There are currently 71 people in hospital for the virus, with 15 patients in intensive care — a decrease of one from Monday.

Another 113 people are deemed to have recovered from COVID-19. The number of deaths in the province remains at 31.

Four more health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total infected since March to 152.

Of Tuesday's cases, 58 are people 19 years old or younger, while 93 are people from 20 to 39 years old. Another 56 were people from the ages of 40 to 59.

