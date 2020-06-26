181 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. Monday, 6 more in hospital

Another 181 COVID-19 cases were announced in Saskatchewan Monday, public health officials announced via news release.

Forty-two of the new cases are in the Saskatoon area, 32 are in Regina,18 in north central, 17 in the south central region, 16 in the far north east and 11 in the far north west.

There are five cases each in the far north central, central east and south east regions. Two cases were found in the south central area. Five other cases "have pending residence information," the release said.

The total of known active COVID-19 cases in the province is now 1,928.

Six more people were admitted to hospital to be treated for the illness, pushing the total number of hospitalizations to 68. There are currently 16 people in the intensive care unit.

Saskatoon still has the most known active COVID-19 cases in the province with 588. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The number of Saskatchewan residents who have died from COVID-19 remains at 31.

Sixty more people were deemed as recovered Monday, pushing the total to recover from COVID-19 to 3,223.

Of the new cases announced Monday:

45 are 19 years old or younger.

52 are 20-39 years old.

43 are 40-59 years old.

27 are 60-79 years old.

Seven more health-care workers have now tested positive COVID-19, pushing the total to test positive since the beginning of the pandemic to 148.

More from CBC News: