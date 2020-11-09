Masks mandatory in more indoor public places, curfew on alcohol sales coming Monday, province says

More Saskatchewan residents will have to wear masks when in indoor public places, as mandatory masking expands to communities with populations over 5,000, starting Monday, Nov. 16, the provincial government announced Friday.

Also starting Monday, licensed liquor establishments will have to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., and consumption must end by 11 p.m. Hookah lounges will have to close.

Gyms and fitness centres must be able to maintain at least three metres of distance between people. If that distancing cannot be maintained, then they will also have to close.

"Our case numbers are still quite a bit lower than our neighbouring provinces, but make no mistake, our case numbers, our hospitalization numbers, the number of patients in the ICU — all of these have been heading in the wrong direction," said Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman during a news conference.

"We need to work now to make sure they don't climb even higher, to the levels we've seen next door."

Saskatchewan schools with at least 600 students will also be moving to level three of the province Safe Schools plan on Monday. That level reduces the amount of in-class learning.

The new measures will be in place for 28 days, or four weeks, then will be reviewed by Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, Merriman said.

When Saskatchewan averages about 120 COVID-19 cases per day is when restrictive public health measures need to be contemplated to limit the spread of the virus, and the province is currently at that point, Shahab said Friday.

Another 111 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan Thursday, pushing the total of known active cases to 1,459. Thursday marked the sixth day in a row of at least 100 new cases announced.

Four more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 53. There are now 15 people in intensive care, Shahab announced Friday.

Shahab noted that, while many cases in the province are in young people, older people are still being impacted and that's reflected in the hospitalizations.

