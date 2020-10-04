5 new COVID-19 cases found in Sask. on Sunday

Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, according to data from the provincial government.

Two of the cases announced Sunday are from the south east region, then one each was found in Saskatoon, Regina and the central east region, according to the province's data.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the province is up to 153, and only one of those people are being treated in hospital.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan remains at 24.

Another 1,419 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests done to 199,524.

