14 new cases of COVID-19 in Sask. Saturday

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday, according to data from the provincial government.

But 13 more people also recovered from the illness, meaning the total number of active cases rose by one, to 148.

Four of the new cases are in the central east zone, while three are in the Saskatoon area.

There are two cases each in the Regina, south central and south east zones, while the south west zone reported one new case Saturday.

There is only one person being treated in hospital for COVID-19, and the number of people who have died from COVID-19 remains at 24, the data shows.

Another 2,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, bringing the total performed to 198,105.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about potential exposures between Sept. 18-30 in a number of different places in various municipalities.

That includes nine locations in the city of Yorkton:

City Limits Inn, 8 Betts Ave., from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Melrose Place, 16 Broadway St. W, from 7-8 p.m. on Sept. 19.

McDonald's, 94 Broadway St. W, from 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway St. E, from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Omagakii, 7-30 Third Ave., from 7-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Save-On-Foods, 277 Broadway St. E, from 6-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Yorkton Co-op Gas Bar, 110 Palliser Way, from 2-2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd., from 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 and 5:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Superstore, 206 Broadway St. E, from 10:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Exposures were listed in Moose Jaw between Sept. 21-28 at:

North Dairy Queen, 1711 Main St. N, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day on Sept. 21-28

Dollarama in Town 'n' Country Mall, 1235 Main St. N, from 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 27.

A handful of other exposures occurred in other municipalities, including Regina:

Pelly Grocery Market, 120 Main St. in Pelly, from 6-6:30 p.m. on Sept 25.

A&W, 597 Bay Ave. S in Fort Qu'Appelle, from 5-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The Canadian Brewhouse, 2005 Prince of Wales Dr. in Regina, from 8-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26,

Flying J Travel Centre, 1800 North Service Rd. in Balgonie, from 10-10:30 p.m. on Sept. 26,

Norquay Co-op, 13 SK-49 East in Norquay, from 12:30-1 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Advantage Co-op Home Centre, 3 Broadway St. S in Redvers, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Saskatoon Transit rider tests positive

The health authority also listed three bus routes in Saskatoon where the public may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Sept. 21 and 22.

Route 65 Kensington, from 7:01-7:59 a.m.

Route 61 Blairmore, from 7:08-7:35 a.m.

Route 6 Market Mall via Preston, from 8:01-8:59 a.m.

The City of Saskatoon confirmed that a transit rider has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city could not answer specific questions about the individual, citing privacy reasons. But it said the person was wearing a mask while on the bus, and that contact tracing is ongoing.

"The city has implemented health and safety protocols and precautions to protect both employees and the public; this situation stresses the importance of the layers of protection that are in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 while using Saskatoon Transit, including the mandatory use of masks," it said in a statement to media.

Anyone deemed to be a close contact will hear from the health authority, which will provide information about what to do next, the city said. Meanwhile, the city will be reaching out to all the bus operators on the affected routes.

The buses have been cleaned and disinfected since the positive case was found, the city said.

Anyone who has been at the locations listed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority during the period of exposure is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks.

Anyone who has or develops symptoms should self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or a doctor to arrange testing, the SHA said.