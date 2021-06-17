COVID-19 in Sask: 98 new cases, 95 recoveries and 1 new death

Saskatchewan reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the provincial total so far to 48,327, and one new death.

The person who died was in the 70 to 79 age group and was from the northwest zone.

The new cases are located in the following zones: far northwest (one), northwest (nine), north central (19), northeast (two), Saskatoon (12), central west (eight), central east (eight), Regina (25), south central (four) and southeast (four). Six cases are pending residence information.

Two cases with pending residence information were assigned to the far northwest and far northeast.

There are 81 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 78 (6.4 per 100,000).

There were 2,455 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

The province also announced 95 new recoveries.

Step 2 begins Sunday

Beginning Sunday private indoor gatherings in Saskatchewan can have up to 15 people. That's one of the increase in gathering limits that is part Step 2 of the province's reopening plan, which starts on Sunday.

Restaurants and bars, grocery stores, public and farmers' markets, retail stores, salons and greenhouses will have no specific capacity limits, but must ensure there is enough room for people to maintain physical distance.

Capacity limits increase to 150 from 30 for sports and activities, arena facilities, libraries, movie and live theatre venues, performing arts venues, casinos and bingo halls, for temporary food vendors, racing, livestock sales and rodeos, banquets and conference facilities; car and trade shows.

The provincial physical distancing and masking mandate remains in place under Step 2.

Effective June 20:

Table capacity limits are being removed in all restaurants and licensed establishments. Dining tables will still need to maintain two metres of physical distance or have a barrier placed between them.

Retailers capacity limits will be removed as long as two metres of physical distance can be maintained between customers.

Indoor sport competitions will be able to resume. Tournaments will be permitted, however inter provincial play is not and no more than 150 spectators are permitted in the facility.

Capacity limits for banquet and conference facilities will increase to 150 people. Attendees may be served food and/or beverage in the facility, but must remain seated except when getting their food/beverage, using washroom facilities or entering/exiting the premises. Self-serve is not permitted at this time.

The number of movie goers may increase to 150 from the current limit of 30.

Dance recitals and competitions will be able to resume for all ages and the maximum capacity limit for spectators of all performing arts facilities will be 150.

Dining tables at restaurants will still need to be two metres apart or have a barrier placed between them. (Avenue Restaurant)

24,260 doses given over two days

A total of 24,260 vaccinations were given on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the government news release.

Seventy-nine per cent of those 40 and older have received their first dose, along with 74 per cent of those 30 and older, 69 per cent of those 18 and older, and 68 per cent of those 12 and older.

Second dose vaccination eligibility is now open to residents aged 45 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1.