Sask. sets dates for child vaccine eligibility and relaxing of Regina restaurant restrictions

Saskatchewan has laid out its vaccination eligibility schedule for youth and changed up some restrictions in the Regina zone.

The province plans to open vaccinations up to people 16 and older on May 18, and to people 12 and older on May 20. The dates are subject to change based on vaccine supply.

"Our ability to reach our targets is limited only by the amount of vaccine we receive, but remember that once you are eligible to receive a vaccine, you are always eligible," Minister of Health Paul Merriman said in a news release.

"You will have clinic options available and should continue to take the first vaccine that is available to you."

The schedule is for first doses only, at the moment.

(Alex Soloducha/CBC)

The reopen plan Saskatchewan has set out is based almost entirely on vaccination rates.

The pharmacy pilot rollout plan is also continuing in Saskatchewan. Eligible pharmacies can be found here. They do their own booking system, so you can't book via the regular government channels.

Eligibility for the northern administration district is still 18 and up. When people 12 and up in that region can get their vaccine will be announced in the coming days.

Regina restaurants

Beginning May 17, Regina restaurants can start with in-person dining again, with conditions.

All other restrictions are still in place in Regina, and around the province.