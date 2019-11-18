4 inmates, 2 staff at Regina Correctional Centre test positive for COVID-19

Six people at the Regina Correctional Centre had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Saskatchewan's corrections minister told reporters Thursday, but inmates will not be released early on conditions to lessen overcrowding.

Four inmates and two staff at the provincial jail tested positive and are in isolation, said Christine Tell, adding that each person is self-isolating and inmates are being offered all available supports.

"There are only a few ways in which the virus can get into our institutions, and that is by people," Tell said.

"That could be visitors, that could be staff — whatever the case may be. But I'm going to leave that to our [contact] tracers to determine."

All of Saskatchewan's jails have been hit by COVID-19, with the worst outbreak at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The Opposition NDP and inmate advocates have called for a targeted release of some inmates to create more space in jails, but the government has not taken that step.

Tell shut down that suggestion again Thursday while speaking with reporters.

"People were sentenced and remanded into our custody by our independent judicial system. I will not interfere with the decisions of our independent judicial system," she said.

"I am the minister responsible for public safety in the province of Saskatchewan for everyone. That includes offenders, that includes the people at large. As such, we're not going to increase the number of offenders that are being released, except through the recognized program of reintegration leave."

Reintegration leave is a program in Saskatchewan that allows offenders to be released before the end of their sentence, with conditions, so they can transition back into society.

Putting an offender on reintegration leave is a decision made by staff members of a correctional centre, Tell said, adding that it is unlikely that program will be broadened for COVID-19.

A trailer designed to hold 44 offenders is now operational at the Regina Correctional Centre, so proper spacing is available there now, she said.