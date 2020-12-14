COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new deaths, 269 new cases announced Monday

Saskatchewan has now had more than 90 COVID-19-related deaths after two more residents with the illness died, public health officials announced Monday.

The people were both at least 80 years old and lived in the Saskatoon and north west zones.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan is now 91. Thirty-one of those have been reported within the past week.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan's total known COVID-19 cases to date has surpassed 12,000 after public health officials announced 269 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Fifty-nine of the new cases were from the Regina area, 51 from the Saskatoon area, 50 were linked to the north central region and 30 were from the north west.

Seventeen new cases were announced in the north east zone, 16 from the central east and 14 from the far north east area. Eight new cases are linked to the far north west, six are from the south east, three are from the far north central area, two are from central west and one is from the south west.

Seven of the new cases have pending residence information.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Dec. 14, 2020. (CBC Graphics)

There are now 4,380 known active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

Four more health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total since March to 419, with 346 testing positive since October.

There have been another 82 new positive tests each in the 19-and-under and 20 to 39 demographics. Sixty more people in their 40s and 50s have tested positive for the illness.

There are seven more people in hospital due to COVID-19 in the province, including four more patients admitted to intensive care units. There are currently 124 hospitalizations with 27 people in critical care.

On Sunday, 3,024 COVID-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total in Saskatchewan to 388,972.

The seven-day average of new cases announced per day is down to 262. The seven-day test-positivity rate is 21.7.