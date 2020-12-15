COVID-19 in Sask: 7 new deaths reported Thursday push province past 100 since start of pandemic

Saskatchewan has surpassed 100 COVID-19-related deaths, after public health officials announced Thursday that seven more residents have died.

A person in their 40s from the south east zone, someone in their 60s from the north central area, and five people at least 80 years old are the latest to lose their battles. Three of the people who were at least 80 were from the Regina area, one was from Saskatoon area and the other was from the south west.

The number of COVID-related deaths in Saskatchewan is now 105.

Meanwhile, public health officials also announced 238 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of the new cases, 81 were from the Saskatoon zone, 40 were from the Regina area, 32 were tied to the north central zone and 26 were from the north west area.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Dec. 17, 2020. (CBC Graphics)

Fifteen of the new cases were from the far north east zone, nine were from the north east and seven new cases each were found in the central east and south central zones. Five new cases were tied to the far north west, three each were from the south west and east zones, while one new case was found in the far north central area.

Nine of the new cases have pending residence information.

Twenty more health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total since March to 534. More than half of those positive tests — 273 — were announced since Dec. 1.

Another 85 Saskatchewan residents in their 20s and 30s have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 59 more people 19 years old or younger and 58 more people from 40 to 59 years old.

The total of known active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has dropped significantly to 3,978, as public health officials declared 466 cases to be recovered.

There are now 8,749 people in Saskatchewan considered recovered from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations increased by two from Wednesday, but the number of patients in the intensive care unit dropped by eight.

There are currently 126 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 22 patients in ICUs.

There were 2,875 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Wednesday, pushing the total conducted to 396,555.

The seven-day average of daily new cases has dropped to 230.

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.