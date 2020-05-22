1 COVID-19 death, 132 new cases in Sask. on Wednesday

Another Saskatchewan resident has died from COVID-19, public health officials announced Wednesday.

The latest death — a person in their 60s from the province's northeast zone — is the third in Saskatchewan announced within the last four days, and pushes the province's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 32.

Meanwhile, 132 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced Wednesday, bringing the total of active cases to 2,099.

Fifty-six of the new cases were in Saskatoon, 18 were in Regina and 10 were in the north central region.

Eight new cases were announced in each of the far north central and southeast areas. There were six in each of the far northeast and northwest zones, and four each in the south central and northeast.

Two more cases were in the province's southwest area, and the northwest and central west regions each announced one new case.

The location of the remaining eight cases is pending confirmation.

Four more Saskatchewan health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 156 health-care workers have now tested positive for the illness since March, including 83 since the beginning of October.

Five more people were admitted to hospital, pushing the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to 76. Two more patients were admitted to the intensive care unit, bringing that total to 17.

Eighty-six more people who contracted the illness have recovered.

On Tuesday, 1,619 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

